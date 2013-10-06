(Updated: ADDS dropped word “he” in 5th graph)

No. 11 LSU 59, Mississippi State 26: Odell Beckham scored twice and set career highs with nine catches and 179 yards as the visiting Tigers notched their 14th consecutive victory over the Bulldogs.

Jeremy Hill ran for 157 yards and two scores for LSU (5-1, 2-1 SEC West), which rebounded from last week’s 44-41 setback at Georgia to improve to 21-1 under coach Les Miles in games following a loss. Zach Mettenberger went 25-for-29 for 340 yards and Kenny Hilliard added a career-high three rushing touchdowns.

Tyler Russell threw for a pair of touchdowns while fellow quarterback Dak Prescott rushed for 103 yards and a score for Mississippi State (2-3, 0-2). Jameon Lewis hauled in a personal-best seven catches for a 111 yards and a score.

Hilliard gashed the Bulldogs up the middle for a 34-yard score on the first play of the second quarter, but Russell’s touchdown passes of 20 yards to Lewis and 59 yards to De‘Runnya Wilson gave Mississippi State its only lead of the game 23-21. Beckham capped the 51-point first half with a leaping grab at the front of the end zone with 17 seconds left before the break.

The teams exchanged field goals in the third quarter, but Beckham sparked the Tigers’ 28-point final stanza when he caught a short hook pass and raced past three defenders for a 33-yard score. Prescott was intercepted on the ensuing drive and Hill powered it in on the next play from 5 yards out.

GAME NOTEBOOK: LSU WR Jarvis Landry, who finished with eight receptions for 96 yards, saw his seven-game touchdown reception streak come to an end. … Mississippi has dropped 21 of its last 22 meetings against the Tigers. … With their 563-yard effort, the Tigers have exceeded 30 points and 400 yards in each of their first six games for the first time in school history.