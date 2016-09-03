Preview: Louisiana Tech at Arkansas

For the first time in three seasons, the Arkansas Razorbacks will have a new starting quarterback under center when they host Louisiana Tech in their 2016 opener on Saturday. Junior Austin Allen, who threw a total of just three passes last season, will make his first college start and try to fill the big shoes left by older brother Brandon Allen, a sixth round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Austin Allen has completed just 9 of 19 passes for 188 yards and one touchdown in mop-up duty the last two seasons behind his brother, who passed for 3,440 yards, 30 touchdowns and was intercepted eight times while leading the Razorbacks to an 8-5 record and 45-23 Liberty Bowl win over Kansas State last season. Now he gets his chance to run an offense that returns only four starters. He excelled in a pair of intra-squad scrimmages, completing 70 percent of his passes while throwing two touchdowns and no interceptions. "I think he's (ready)," Arkansas coach Bret Bielema said. "I tell you, the guys have really rallied (around him) ... He's showed me a lot more composure, a little bit more maturity, this year in the fall than at any other time."

TV: 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network LINE: Arkansas -26

ABOUT LOUISIANA TECH (2015: 9-4): This is a homecoming for Bulldogs head coach Skip Holtz who played quarterback at Fayetteville High School in the late 70's and early 80's when his father, Lou, was head coach at Arkansas. The Bulldogs, one of 18 FBS schools to win nine or more games in each of the last two seasons, lost a number of key players to the NFL from last year's team including quarterback Jeff Driskel, running back Kenneth Dixon and defensive tackle Vernon Butler, a first round pick of the Carolina Panthers. Redshirt freshman J'Mar Smith will get the start at quarterback in place of senior Ryan Higgins, who was expected to take Driskel's place but is being punished for a DWI he picked up earlier in the month.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (2015: 8-5): Look for the Hogs to rely on a strong running game behind a big, physical offensive line while breaking Allen into the starting lineup. Sophomore Rawleigh Williams will get the start at running back ahead of senior Kody Walker who aggravated scar tissue from a broken foot he suffered last season. The defense returns nine starters and is led by nose guard Taiwan Johnson and end Deatrich Wise Jr.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Arkansas has a 95-23-4 record in season openers and is 3-0 all-time against Louisiana Tech.

2. Starting CB DJ Dean is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury for the Razorbacks.

3. Arkansas OT Dan Skipper is listed at 6-foot-10 and 319-pounds and was a first team preseason all-SEC pick by the media.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 38, Louisiana Tech 10