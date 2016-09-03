Arkansas squeaks past Louisiana Tech

Arkansas junior quarterback Austin Allen connected with senior tight end Jeremy Sprinkle for a 4-yard touchdown on a late fourth-and-goal play, and the Razorbacks' defense came up with a series of big plays late to slip past Louisiana Tech 21-20 on Saturday in a nonconference game at Fayetteville, Ark.

A pair of third-quarter field goals gave Louisiana Tech (0-1) a 20-14 lead against the heavily-favored Razorbacks. But Arkansas (1-0) took the lead for good when it put together the 13-play, 77-yard drive capped by Allen's connection with Sprinkle in the back corner of the end zone with 6:37 remaining.

Related Coverage Preview: Louisiana Tech at Arkansas

The Bulldogs' final drive stalled when redshirt freshman quarterback J'Mar Smith was sacked with just more than three minutes remaining.

Allen completed 20 of 29 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns in his first start after taking over the Arkansas offense for his departed older brother, Brandon. Smith, also making his first start leading the Louisiana Tech offense, completed 19 of 31 passes for 212 yards.

Arkansas edged the Bulldogs 297-291 in total yards.

Louisiana Tech intercepted Allen twice in the first half, both leading to scores.

The Bulldogs turned Xavier Woods' interception into a 7-0 lead when Smith scored on a 9-yard run to cap an eight-play, 62-yard drive with 9:11 left in the first quarter.

Arkansas responded with an 11-play, 75-yard drive, capped by a 6-yard scoring run from sophomore running back Rawleigh Williams III with 2:52 left in first quarter.

The Razorbacks took their first lead two possessions later when Allen connected with junior receiver Jared Cornelius on a 13-yard score to complete a nine-play, 63 yard drive.

Louisiana Tech senor cornerback Prince Sam intercepted Allen on the Razorbacks' next possession, returning it 34 yards and setting up the Bulldogs' next score. It took seven plays for Louisiana Tech to drive 48 yards and tie the game at 14-14 on a 1-yard score from Jarred Craft.