Preview: Louisiana Tech at Auburn

The Auburn Tigers host Louisiana Tech on Saturday in what should provide a needed respite before the Tigers resume a daunting stretch against ranked competition. The fifth-ranked Tigers, who upended No. 20 Kansas State 20-14 last Thursday, play six consecutive SEC games against top-25 teams starting next week against LSU, so Saturdays contest against the 2-2 Bulldogs is a chance to improve offensively after scoring a season-low 20 points last week. We didnt have many plays where all 11 guys did what they were supposed to do, offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee said.

Auburn produced just three points on its first six drives against Kansas State, including three drives of four plays and another drive that ended with an interception. Louisiana Tech lost 30-27 to Northwestern State last week, mainly because of its inability to take care of the football. The Bulldogs held a 27-24 advantage before two turnovers in the final minutes set up field goals, and Louisiana Tech finished the contest with five giveaways.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: Auburn, -32.5

ABOUT LOUISIANA TECH (2-2, 1-0): Quarterback Cody Sokol has passed for 10 touchdowns and 1,009 yards through four games, but he threw three interceptions last week as the Bulldogs surrendered 23 points off turnovers. Running back Kenneth Dixon set a school record with a 99-yard touchdown run Sept. 6 at Louisiana-Lafayette. The Bulldogs are 11-for-11 in the red zone this season.

ABOUT AUBURN (3-0): The Tigers lead the nation in third-down conversion percentage (63 percent) and like the Bulldogs are perfect in the red zone (14-for-14). Quarterback Nick Marshall passed for 231 yards and two touchdowns last week, and is the third player in school history to surpass 2,000 career passing yards and 1,000 career rushing yards. The Tigers have surrendered only 86 yards per game rushing, holding opponents to 16 points per contest.

EXTRA POINTS

1. A victory Saturday will give Auburn its 300th victory at Jordan-Hare Stadium, the Tigers home since 1940.

2. Louisiana Techs non-conference opponents this season went 38-14 in 2013.

3. Auburn leads the all-time series 11-0-1, winning the last meeting 37-13 in 2009.

PREDICTION: Auburn 47, Louisiana Tech 13