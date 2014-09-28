No. 5 Auburn 45, Louisiana Tech 17: Quan Bray caught two touchdowns passes and returned a punt for a score while Montravius Adams set up touchdowns with a fumble recovery and interception for the host Tigers.

Nick Marshall rushed for 105 yards and completed 10-of-17 passes for 166 yards and three touchdown passes for Auburn (4-0), which scored twice in a 62-second span late in the first half and added two touchdowns in 63 seconds early in the fourth quarter. Bray caught touchdown passes of 37 and 44 yards and also returned a punt for a score.

Cody Sokol completed 20-of-35 passes for 216 yards and an interception for the Bulldogs (2-3). Kenneth Dixon rushed for two touchdowns.

Leading 10-0, Marshall capped a 12-play, 80-yard march by firing an 18-yard touchdown to D‘haquille Williams with 1:36 to play in the half. Adams recovered a fumble on the third play of the Bulldogs’ ensuing drive at the Louisiana Tech 37 and Bray hauled in the 37-yarder three plays later for a 24-0 advantage with 34 seconds before intermission.

Louisiana Tech scored on Jonathan Barnes’ 25-yard field goal on the final play of the first half and pulled within 24-10 on Dixon’s 1-yard TD midway through the third quarter, but Marshall’s 44-yard touchdown to a leaping Bray with 14:24 remaining put Auburn ahead 31-10. Bray, who caught three passes for 91 yards, returned a punt 76 yards down the right sideline with 13:21 to play before Dixon added his second score on a 9-yard run less than three minutes later.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Auburn’s Cameron Artis-Payne rushed for 116 yards, scoring on a 5-yard run with 8:28 left in the first quarter following Adams’ 36-yard interception return. … Auburn backup QB Jeremy Johnson added a 15-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Uzomah midway through the fourth quarter. … Trent Taylor led the Bulldogs with eight receptions for 80 yards.