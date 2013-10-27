(Updated: CHANGES Higgins passing yards to 192 in Para 2)

Louisiana Tech 23, Florida International 7: Kyle Fischer kicked five field goals and Kenneth Dixon had 183 total yards as the Bulldogs defeated the host Golden Panthers in Conference USA play.

Dixon had 119 rushing yards and 64 receiving and caught a 39-yard scoring pass in the fourth quarter for the only touchdown for Louisiana Tech (3-5, 2-2). Bulldogs quarterback Ryan Higgins passed for 192 yards but was intercepted three times.

Florida International (1-6, 1-2) also committed three turnovers and was limited to 197 yards of total offense. Jake Medlock tossed a 38-yard scoring pass to Jonnu Smith but was intercepted twice while going 11-for-26 for 128 yards.

Fischer kicked first-half field goals of 26, 35 and 33 yards as Louisiana Tech took a 9-0 halftime lead. Smith’s touchdown catch 49 seconds into the second half pulled the Golden Panthers with two before Fischer booted a 30-yarder midway through the third quarter to make it 12-7.

Dixon teamed with Higgins for the touchdown with 8:35 to play. Fisher’s 35-yard field goal completed the scoring with 4:20 remaining.