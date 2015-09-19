Preview: Louisiana Tech at Kansas State

So far, so stout for the Kansas State defensewhich has allowed only one field goal during its 2-0 start. The Wildcats, however, will get their toughest test yet Saturday when Florida-transfer quarterback JeffDriskel and Louisiana Tech pay a visit.

After opening with 34-0 and 30-3 wins over South Dakota and UTSA, respectively, Kansas State is tied for first nationally in scoring defense, eighth in rushing defense (49 yards per game) and stands 16th in total defense (247.5). Still, coach Bill Snyder wants to see more. “I am pleased with the progress that we have made and how well we are playing,” Snyder said Tuesday at his weekly news conference. “I think there is still a lot out there, I would say. Also, it gets tougher, tougher and tougher now. ... We are getting into more complex times.” Snyder is referring to the looming Big 12 schedule and this week’s visit by the Bulldogs of Conference USA, who are tied for eighth in the nation in scoring (50 points per outing) and 11th best total offense (583.5 yards) into the game which will serve as the Wildcats’ final non-conference tune-up.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, FSN. LINE: Kansas State -9

ABOUT LOUISIANA TECH (1-1): The Bulldogs beganthe season with a 62-15 home rout of FCS program Southern and then came upshort in a 41-38 shootout loss at Western Kentucky in their Conference USAopener. Driskel, a graduate transfer who started 20 games at Florida, is off toa strong start while throwing for 631 yards and six touchdowns to go along with 70 yardsand two more scores on the ground. Speaking of rushing threats, LouisianaTech boasts of the nation’s best in senior tailback Kenneth Dixon, the FBSactive rushing (3,684 yards) and total touchdowns leader (65).

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (2-0): Replacing injuredstarter Jesse Ertz, junior Joe Hubener made his first start at quarterback lastweek since high school junior varsity football and finished 12-of-23 for 243 yards whileleading the Wildcats with 58 rushing yards and a TD. The redshirt-freshman duoof tailback Justin Silmon (91 yards on 12 carries) and fullback Winston Dimel (127all-purpose yards, team-leading three TDs) have been the most effective of theplatooning backs. Despite the strong defensive start, Kansas State has beenwithout three-year starting safety Dante Barnett -- out since thefirst half of the opener with an apparent shoulder injury.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Kansas State has won 71 of its 80regular-season non-conference games under Snyder since 1990, including 61 of the 65 contests at home.

2. MLB Will Davis leads the Wildcats with 12total tackles, including a career-high nine against UTSA, while DT TravisBritz has a team-most three tackles for loss and is tied for the squad leadwith two sacks.

3. Dixon has scored two or more touchdowns ineight of his last nine games.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 26, Louisiana Tech 20