(Updated: CHANGES “Evan McKelvey” to “Neville Hewitt” in graph 4)

Marshall 26, Louisiana Tech 23: Rakeem Cato threw two touchdowns to Deon-Tay McManus – including one with 1:50 remaining – as the host Thundering Herd rallied past the Bulldogs in the Conference USA championship game.

Rakeem Cato finished 25-of-46 for 308 yards for Marshall (12-1), which overcame four turnovers on a rain-soaked day in which the FBS’ second-highest scoring offense was held 20 points below its season average. Tommy Shuler led all receivers with seven catches for 84 yards while McManus added four receptions for 41 yards.

Kenneth Dixon ran for 156 yards and scored three rushing touchdowns for the second straight game for Louisiana Tech (8-5), which committed both of its turnovers and missed a field goal on three of its four fourth-quarter possessions. Cody Sokol went 7-of-20 for a season-low 72 yards and an interception, one week after throwing for 387 yards and four scores in a 76-31 rout of defending conference champion Rice.

Justin Haig kicked his fourth field goal in the fourth quarter after a poor punt from Louisiana Tech’s Logan McPherson and the Bulldogs missed an opportunity to increase their 23-19 advantage when Kyle Fischer missed a 49-yard field-goal attempt. Cato capped an 11-play march on the ensuing possession with a 5-yard strike to McManus in the back of the end zone and Neville Hewitt intercepted Sokol on Louisiana Tech’s next offensive play with 1:35 left.

Dixon sandwiched TD runs of 33 and 30 yards around McManus’ 6-yard scoring catch early in the second quarter as the Bulldogs settled for a 17-13 advantage at the break following two late field goals by Haig. The Thundering Herd got a third field goal on their first drive of the second half before Dixon scored for the third time following a Marshall turnover on a powerful 19-yard run late in the third.