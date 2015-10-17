Preview: Louisiana Tech at Mississippi State

Mississippi State’s three-game homestand comes to the midway point against non-conference foe Louisiana Tech on Saturday in the battle of Bulldogs. Louisiana Tech has won two of the last three meetings, but fell 26-20 in overtime to Mississippi State in 2011.

Mississippi State cruised to a 45-17 victory over Troy last week despite quarterback Dak Prescott feeling under weather with a stomach ailment. Prescott played only the first four series on offense before he was relieved by freshman Nick Fitzgerald, who passed for two scores and ran for another. Louisiana Tech also won last week but just barely as Jonathan Barnes kicked a 32-yard field goal with 10 seconds left, lifting the Bulldogs to a 34-31 victory over UTSA. Kenneth Dixon, Louisiana Tech’s leading rusher with 583 yards on the season, did not play because of an ankle injury but is expected to return Saturday.

TV: Noon ET, SEC Network. LINE: Mississippi State -13.5

ABOUT LOUISIANA TECH (4-2): Florida transfer Jeff Driskel is finding renewed success at Louisiana Tech, having already surpassed his season-high for passing yards (1,646) halfway through the schedule with 1,812. And with one more touchdown pass, Driskel would tie the mark of 12 he threw in his best season with the Gators in 2012. Louisiana Tech’s offense is off to its third-best start in program history, ranking 17th in the nation with 493.7 yards per game.

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (4-2): Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, who served in the same role with Louisiana Tech last season, will be going up against his former team for the first time since leaving for Mississippi State. His defense will try to rattle Driskel, who coach Dan Mullen called “a big-time player” and “the real deal at quarterback” in his weekly news conference Monday. Mullen was also quick to point out Dixon, telling reporters: “They have one of the best running backs in America. He didn’t play last week, but I view that as he’s extra rested for our game.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Prescott has thrown 231 consecutive passes without an interception, a school record and the longest active streak in the nation.

2. Mississippi State is 25-7 against non-conference opponents and 9-0 against Conference USA teams under Mullen.

3. Louisiana Tech’s offense has rolled up at least 400 yards in each of the first six games, a first in program history.

PREDICTION: Mississippi State 34, Louisiana Tech 22