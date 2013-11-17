Rice 52, Louisiana Tech 14: Charles Ross rushed for a career-high 215 yards and a school-record five touchdowns to lead the host Owls past the Ragin’ Cajuns and into a first-place tie with North Texas in Conference USA’s West Division.

Taylor McHargue was 13-of-23 for 167 yards and a touchdown as Rice (7-3, 5-1) displayed no apparent signs of rust while playing its first game since a 28-16 loss at North Texas on Oct. 31. Dennis Parks caught three passes for 67 yards a score as the Owls won their 10th straight home game in November.

Ryan Higgins threw a 74-yard touchdown pass to Sterling Griffin in relief of Scotty Young for Louisiana Tech (4-6, 3-3), which had its two-game winning streak snapped and its bowl hopes dealt a severe blow. Higgins completed 9-of-15 passes for 138 yards and Young was 6-of-15 for 43 yards.

After McHargue started the scoring with a 41-yard touchdown pass, Ross’ career night began with a 2-yard score in the first quarter. Ross’ 5-yard TD run with 1:54 left in the second gave Rice a 24-0 lead at halftime as the Owls also took advantage of three Ragin’ Cajuns’ turnovers while outgaining them 304-153 prior to the break.

Ross capped a 14-play, 75-yard march with a 2-yard scoring run in the third quarter and after Higgins’ touchdown pass, the Ross show continued with TD runs of 1 and 19 yards in the fourth. Luke Turner added 76 yards rushing and a touchdown as Rice finished with 415 yards on the ground.