Louisiana Tech 38, Texas-El Paso 35: Kenneth Dixon rushed for a season-high 200 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries as the visiting Bulldogs held off the Miners to snap a three-game losing streak.

Quarterback Ryan Higgins ran for a pair of touchdowns for Louisiana Tech (2-4, 1-1 Conference USA), which entered the game 115th among the 123 FBS teams in scoring at 16.4 per game. Blake Martin and Andrew Guillot added rushing scores to help the Bulldogs build a 24-7 lead in the second quarter.

Jameill Showers was 18-of-33 for 237 yards and three touchdown passes - two to Jordan Leslie - for Texas-El Paso (1-4, 0-2), which has allowed an average of 38.4 points this season. Aaron Jones rushed for 121 yards while Showers added a TD on the ground.

Louisiana Tech scored 24 consecutive points in the first half, highlighted by Blake’s 62-yard touchdown in the second quarter. The Miners began their comeback when Showers connected with Leslie for 28 yards 1:45 prior to intermission and trailed 31-28 on Leslie’s 65-yard TD reception with 6:27 remaining in the third quarter.

Dixon’s 9-yard touchdown run, which came three plays after his 72-yard jaunt on third-and-21 from the Louisiana Tech 1, gave the Bulldogs a 38-28 lead with 13:45 left. Showers’ 6-yard TD pass to Craig Wenrick with 1:03 to go made it 38-35 before the Bulldogs recovered the ensuing onside kick.