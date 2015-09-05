Preview: Louisville at Auburn

The only thing standing between Auburn and another shot at the National Championship is its traditionally brutal schedule. The Tigers jump right in Saturday in Atlanta, where they host ACC power Louisville in the 2015 opener for both teams.

Auburn had a shot at the SEC title game and a possible place in the inaugural playoff last season but stumbled badly at the end of the season with losses in four of its last five games, including the Iron Bowl loss to rival Alabama. Head coach Gus Malzahn will turn his offense over to quarterback Jeremy Johnson, who threw for 436 yards and three touchdowns in mop-up duty behind Nick Marshall last season. The Cardinals have limited experience returning at the quarterback position as well and have listed four different players as potential starters on Saturday. ”I know who is starting, yeah,“ Louisville head coach Bobby Petrino told reporters. ”I think we’re good with it, we feel comfortable with it. There’s just really no advantage to announce it.”

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Auburn -10.5

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (2014: 9-4): Will Gardner and Reggie Bonnafon are the returning players at quarterback with the most experience, and Kyle Bolin is in the mix after putting up 681 yards while starting the final two games of 2014. Petrino will stick with the signal-caller that does the best job of protecting the ball and eliminating mistakes. “Offensively, I think it’s real important to eliminate stupid penalties, you know, that we don’t go backwards,” Petrino told reporters. “As long as you are moving forwards offensively you always have a chance to get first downs, move the sticks and keep them on the field. That is what you try to do, keep their defense on the field and you can’t do that if you are hurting yourself.”

ABOUT AUBURN (2014: 8-5): The Tigers are breaking in new starters all over the offense, and Roc Thomas is expected to step into the starting role at running back. ”Roc got some quality carries last year at times, but the volume wasn’t much,“ Malzahn told reporters during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference. ”How are these guys going to handle the football? We’ve got two fullbacks who have never played in a game situation. We’ve got a new right guard. And even though Jeremy has experience, this is the first time that this is his team.” Those players are expected to keep up the pace for an offense that averaged 35.5 points last season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Tigers have won eight of their last nine season openers.

2. Louisville ranked sixth in the nation in total defense (308.5) last season.

3. Auburn has had at least one 1,000-yard rusher in each of the last six seasons.

PREDICTION: Auburn 45, Louisville 38