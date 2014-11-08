Preview: Louisville at Boston College

It’s another week, another prime-time tusslein the top-heavy ACC Atlantic Division as Louisville visits Boston College onSaturday night for their first meeting as ACC foes. But first, the Cardinals aregoing to have to shake off their 42-31 home loss to undefeated Florida State inwhich they couldn’t protect a 21-0 lead and were outscored 35-10 in the secondhalf. “Well, I think we’re going to be OK,” Louisville coach Bobby Petrinosaid during his weekly news conference. “… When you watch the video, youunderstand that you faced a really good team, one with probably more speed thanwe have all year.”

Louisville’s loss doesn’t diminish SteveAddazio’s opinion of the Cards, whom he labelled one of three most talentedteams in the ACC. “They had a few injuries earlier in the season which I thinkhurt them, but they’re at full strength coming in this week with two extra daysof preparation,” the Boston College coach said at his Tuesday press conference.“So our challenge in front of us is mighty.”

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: Louisville -3

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (6-3, 4-3 ACC): The Cardinalshave lost two of their last three games following a 5-1 start and will wrapup conference play with Saturday’s game. But despite giving up more than 23points and 351 total yards for the first time all season – Florida State had 42and 574, respectively – the Louisville defense still ranks in the FBS top 10 inscoring (17.7 points allowed per game), rushing (78.7 yards per contest) andtotal defense (280.6). Meanwhile, the Louisville offense its hitting its stridewith tailback Michael Dyer rushing for a combined 307 yards and four touchdownsover the last two games, while wide receiver DeVante Parker – who missed thefirst seven games with a broken foot – has caught 17 passes for 346 yards in the two contests.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (6-3, 3-2): The Eagles havewon two straight and three of four in the ACC since a non-conference loss toColorado State on Sept. 27 and became bowl eligible for the second year in arow with last week’s 33-31 win at Virginia Tech. Led by Tyler Murphy, thenation’s top rushing quarterback at 107.2 yards per game, Boston College ranksninth in FBS rushing at 274.9 yards per contest. The Eagles’ defense also isformidable, ranking in the top 20 in points allowed (20.1 per game), rushingyards surrendered (88.9 ypg) and total yards allowed (312.4 ypg).

EXTRA POINTS

1. The all-time series is knotted at three winsapiece, but the two schools haven’t met since Louisville’s 52-28 home win in1998.

2. Cardinals FS Gerod Holliman had twointerceptions against the Seminoles to increase his FBS-leading total to 10 andmatch Anthony Floyd’s single-season school record set in 2000.

3. Murphy needs 97 yards to break former ClemsonQB Woodrow Dantzler’s ACC record for single-season rushing yards (1,061 in2001) by a quarterback.

PREDICTION: Louisville 24, Boston College 23