Preview: Louisville at Boston College

While Louisville has seemingly had no problem meeting expectations against the big boys thus far, a recent inability to win impressively against the worst teams on its schedule might be sabotaging its ability to force its way into the College Football Playoff. After needing a late touchdown in its last time out to squeak past two-win Virginia, the fifth-ranked Cardinals attempt to flex their muscles Saturday at Boston College.

Heisman Trophy frontrunner Lamar Jackson threw his fourth and final touchdown pass of the game with 13 seconds remaining to help Louisville edge the Cavaliers 32-25 last weekend, marking the second time in three contests in which the Cardinals were pushed by a team currently sitting near the bottom of the ACC Coastal Division. Only two weeks earlier, Louisville needed a late TD run by Jackson against Duke to come away with a 24-14 home triumph over the Blue Devils, who are 0-4 in league play. The Eagles were the only other winless team in the ACC prior to last weekend, but they snapped a 12-game conference losing streak with a 21-14 victory over North Carolina State. One of BC's six losses by exactly three points during the skid came in a 17-14 setback at Louisville last October - a game in which the Eagles surrendered eight sacks and managed 79 total yards.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN2. LINE: Louisville -25.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (7-1, 5-1 ACC): Jackson, who has accounted for an FBS-high 38 touchdowns, is four yards away from becoming the first quarterback in school history to run for 1,000 in a season and still leads the nation with 16 rushing scores despite getting held out of the end zone against the Cavaliers. Jamari Staples (29 catches for a team-high 546 yards), James Quick (32 for 523) and Cole Hikutini (33 for 482) each rank inside the top 13 in the conference in receiving yards and have taken turns leading the team in that category in every game this season. Sophomore cornerback Jaire Alexander, who picked off two passes for the second time in four games, was named ACC Defensive Back of the Week and ranks second in the nation with five interceptions.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (4-4, 1-4): The Eagles got unusual contributions from several players versus the Wolfpack, as leading receiver Jeff Smith rushed 60 yards for their first score and running back Davon Jones threw a short scoring pass to tight end Tommy Sweeney for the go-ahead TD with 4:43 remaining. Starting quarterback Patrick Towles (204 passing yards) and top rusher Jon Hilliman (20 carries for 74 yards) each returned from injury and recorded their second and third-best efforts of the season, respectively. Harold Landry continued to wreak havoc on opposing offenses with a sack and forced fumble to earn ACC co-Defensive Lineman of the Week honors; the junior defensive end is tied for national lead in sacks (nine) and forced fumbles (five).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Jackson has accounted for as many - if not more - touchdowns than all but 22 teams in FBS.

2. Boston College, which leads the ACC and ranks fourth in the country in rushing defense (93.6), has allowed no more than 50 yards on the ground in any of its wins. In its four losses, it has surrendered an average of 167.5.

3. The Cardinals have not yielded a rushing touchdown in their last 14 quarters and surrendered a FBS-low three such scores all season.

PREDICTION: Louisville 31, Boston College 10