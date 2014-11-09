Louisville 38, Boston College 19: Reggie Bonnafon threw for a pair of touchdowns and ran for another after replacing injured starter Will Gardner, and the Louisville defense intercepted four passes - including three by free safety and FBS leader Gerod Holliman - as the visiting Cardinals downed the Eagles.

Bonnafon was 4-of-5 for 69 yards and ran for agame-high 76 yards on 13 carries after replacing Gardner late in the second quarterafter the starter re-aggravated a knee injury. Brandon Radcliff added 50 yardsand two rushing touchdowns, and DeVante Parker added 144 yards and a TD oneight receptions for the Cardinals (7-3, 5-3 ACC), who closed out their conference schedule.

Tyler Murphy was 7-of-15 for 149 yards, atouchdown and the four interceptions for Boston College (6-4, 3-3), whichsuffered its third straight home loss. Jon Hilliman ran for 42 yards and twoscores for the Eagles, but Murphy, who entered the contest as the FBS quarterbackrushing leader with 107.2 yards per game, was held to 41 yards on 12 carries.

Boston College overcame Holliman’s interceptionof Murphy on the first play and a subsequent Louisville field goal to takea 13-3 lead on a pair of Hilliman 1-yard runs. However, the Cardinals, who onlymanaged a field goal despite reaching the Eagles’ 1-yard line on three of theirfirst four possessions, closed out the half with a 5-yard TD run by Radcliffand a 29-yard scoring strike from Bonnafon to Parker, sandwiched around ablocked punt by Stacy Thomas to take a 17-13 advantage into the break.

Bonnafon connected with Eli Rogers on 12-yardscoring pass to cap a 14-play, 75-yard drive to open the third quarter and giveLouisville a 24-13 lead, but Murphy’s 3-yard scoring pass to Bobby Wolford cutthe deficit to 24-19 on the ensuing possession. The Eagles’ next threedrives, though, all ended in interceptions, and Holliman’s final two picks setup 11- and 36-yard fourth-quarter scoring runs by Radcliff and Bonnafon,respectively, to cap the scoring.GAME NOTEBOOK: Earlier Saturday, Louisvilleannounced that leading receiver James Quick had been suspended for anunspecified violation of team rules and would miss the contest. … Holliman’sinterceptions give him 13 on the season and broke the tie he had shared withAnthony Floyd for the single-season school record. … The extra-point attempt off the left upright by Joey Launceford in the second quarter was theseventh point-after attempt missed by three different Boston College kickersthis season.