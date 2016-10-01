Preview: Louisville at Clemson

The last time Louisville and Clemson squared off, it turned into a defensive struggle. A repeat would be quite a surprise when two of the nation’s most dynamic offenses meet in a showdown of top-five teams Saturday night at Clemson.

The budding rivals never met before Louisville joined the ACC in 2014, and Clemson has won both meetings by a combined nine points, including a 20-17 road victory last season. The Tigers’ defense dominated last year’s contest, holding the Cardinals to 272 total yards — and just 19 yards on the ground. Slowing down this year’s Louisville team will be a tough task, as the No. 4-ranked Cardinals lead the nation in scoring and total offense behind dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson. No. 3 Clemson boasts a dangerous quarterback of its own in Deshaun Watson, who is 22-2 as a starter and ranks third on the Tigers’ all-time passing list.

TV: 8:22 p.m. ET, ABC. LINE: Louisville -2.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (4-0, 2-0 ACC): Jackson is widely considered the runaway leader in the Heisman Trophy race, having accounted for 25 touchdowns (13 passing, 12 rushing) through four games. Running back Brandon Radcliff has topped 100 yards rushing in three straight games, combining with Jackson to lead the nation’s No. 3 rushing attack at 318.2 yards per game. The Cardinals’ huge offensive numbers have overshadowed a strong defense, which has held three of four opponents under 300 total yards.

ABOUT CLEMSON (4-0, 1-0): If any team is up to the task of quieting the Cardinals’ offense, it might be the Tigers, who are coming off a dominant defensive effort after holding Georgia Tech to 124 total yards in a 26-7 victory. Clemson ranks third nationally in total defense and has been especially tough against the pass, allowing just 125.8 yards per game through the air. Watson has put up solid passing numbers, but the Tigers could use more of a contribution from running back Wayne Gallman, who has averaged just 44.3 rushing yards over the past three games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Clemson has won 18 consecutive regular-season games, 18 straight home games and 10 straight against ACC opponents.

2. Louisville, which defeated then-No. 2 Florida State 63-20 on Sept. 17, has never faced two top-five teams in the same season.

3. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is 9-5 all-time against top-10 teams.

PREDICTION: Clemson 30, Louisville 28