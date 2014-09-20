Preview: Louisville at Florida International

Florida International hopes to fare better against Louisville this weekend than it did in last season’s meeting, but the truth is that it really can’t go any worse. The Golden Panthers host the Cardinals on Saturday, nearly one year to the day after Louisville defeated Florida International 72-0. “It was just a great overall performance in all three phases of the game,” Louisville quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said after his team outgained FIU 464-27. “We just went out today and competed and played a complete game.”

With Bridgewater now on the Minnesota Vikings, Will Gardner has taken the reins for Louisville and has endured an up-and-down start to the season. Gardner was just 14-of-34 for 164 yards with two touchdowns, two interceptions and a fumble in last week’s 23-21 loss to Virginia. The Cardinals’ defense played well in that contest and will look for a strong follow-up effort against a Panthers team that went ahead 16-0 against Pittsburgh last week before falling 42-25.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: Louisville -27

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (2-1): At one point during Saturday’s loss, the Cardinals went 11 straight drives without scoring a point, prompting coach Bobby Petrino to say afterward that “we just didn’t make enough plays to win the game.” Louisville, which is trying to avoid its first two-game losing streak since November 2012, has received a rushing touchdown in all three games from Dominique Brown, while reserve running back L.J. Scott comes in averaging 8.9 yards per carry. While star wideout DeVante Parker (foot) remains sidelined, tight end Gerald Christian (12 catches, 127 yards, two touchdowns) is among the players who have stepped up for the Cardinals.

ABOUT FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL (1-2): Panthers freshman Alex McGough threw for a career-high 224 yards and two touchdowns against Pittsburgh and also recorded his first career rushing score, although his completion percentage remains on the south side of 50 percent. Although it is early in the season, FIU has produced a clear standout at running back (Alex Gardner — 228 yards, 5.8 yards per attempt) and receiver (Jonnu Smith — 18 catches, 209 yards, two TDs). The Panthers’ defense has been rather opportunistic in 2014, forcing nine turnovers to rank in a tie for fifth nationally, while also recording 11 sacks.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Reggie Bonnafon, the backup quarterback for Louisville who has played well in limited action this season, will not travel with the team to Florida International following the death of his father this week.

2. The teams are meeting for the fourth straight season. Florida International won at Louisville 24-17 in 2011 and put up a good fight in 2012 before falling 28-21.

3. Louisville has won 13 straight games against nonconference opponents.

PREDICTION: Louisville 37, Florida International 27