Preview: Louisville at Kentucky

A pre-game scuffle broke out the last time Kentucky and Louisville played for the Governor’s Cup, so there should be no shortage of animosity when the Wildcats host the Cardinals on Saturday. Louisville seeks a fourth straight victory in the series after edging Kentucky 44-40 last season in the regular-season finale.

Among those involved in the incident that took place at midfield before the game was Louisville coach Bobby Petrino, who got into a shoving match with a Kentucky assistant coach. The Cardinals got the last laugh, however, winning the game and stomping out the Wildcats’ chance at becoming bowl eligible. Petrino’s team is in a similar position to yet again spoil Kentucky’s shot at the postseason as the Wildcats are in need of one more win to guarantee a bowl berth. Kentucky suffered five straight losses in SEC play before routing Charlotte 58-10 last Saturday.

TV: Noon ET, SEC Network. LINE: Louisville -4

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (6-5): The Cardinals had their four-game winning streak snapped with a 45-34 loss at Pittsburgh last Saturday. The Panthers jumped out to a 42-24 halftime lead and cruised the rest of the way as Louisville’s offense struggled to do much of anything in the second half under quarterbacks Kyle Bolin and Lamar Jackson, who combined to complete 19 of 37 pass attempts. Petrino has not decided on a starter for Saturday but told reporters he’ll make the decision based on “who’s doing the best job of leading and who’s doing the best job in their preparation.”

ABOUT KENTUCKY (5-6): The run game was on point for the Wildcats last time out against Charlotte as Jojo Kemp and Stanley Williams had career days. Kemp rushed for 165 yards and three touchdowns, while Williams gained 140 yards with two scores. Kentucky had 415 rushing yards - the fourth-most in a single game by the Wildcats, but running on Louisville will likely be tougher as the Cardinals are holding teams to 3.3 yards per rush and 121.2 yards per game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Kentucky holds a 14-13 edge in the series but has lost each of the last three meetings in Lexington.

2. Petrino is 6-1 all-time against the Wildcats, with the one loss coming in 2008 as coach of Arkansas.

3. Cardinals WR Jamari Staples (team bests of 35 catches and 599 yards), who netted 194 receiving yards and a touchdown against Pittsburgh, suffered a shoulder injury in the second half. Petrino told reporters he’s hopeful Staples will “find a way” to play.

PREDICTION: Louisville 32, Kentucky 28