No. 7 Louisville 27, Kentucky 13: Senorise Perry rushed for two touchdowns and Teddy Bridgewater passed for one as the visiting Cardinals defeated the Wildcats.

DeVante Parker added a scoring reception for Louisville (3-0), which forced three turnovers and didn’t allow Kentucky (1-2) to convert a single third-down opportunity on 13 attempts.

Bridgewater was 16-of-28 passing for 250 yards and the touchdown throw was his 10th of the season. Perry rushed for an even 100 yards and the Cardinals finished with 242 on the ground and 492 overall.

The Cardinals were sluggish in the first half, but Bridgewater’s 13-yard pass to Parker with 2:36 left produced a 10-3 halftime lead. Perry scored on a 1-yard run to cap Louisville’s first second-half drive and scampered 36 yards for a score to make it 27-6 with 11:29 remaining.

Kentucky managed just two field goals from Joe Mansour until Jalen Whitlow connected on a 3-yard scoring pass to Alexander Montgomery with 6:21 remaining. The Wildcats lost starting quarterback Maxwell Smith to a right shoulder injury in the third quarter.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Parker’s touchdown catch was the 20th of his career, and moved him into sole possession of third place in Louisville’s history. … Kentucky DT Donte Rumph (shoulder) left in the first quarter and didn’t return. … The Cardinals have beaten the Wildcats in three consecutive seasons.