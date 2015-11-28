Louisville 38, Kentucky 24

Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson ran for two touchdowns and threw for another, rallying the Cardinals from a 17-point halftime deficit in a 38-24 win over Kentucky on Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium.

Louisville running back Brandon Radcliff had two rushing touchdowns, including a 4-yard score that put the Cardinals up 31-24 early in the fourth quarter.

Jackson added a 13-yard touchdown run six minutes later to help Louisville (7-5) secure its fifth straight win over the Wildcats, who were denied their sixth win and bowl eligibility. Kentucky will have to hope to earn a bowl berth with a 5-7 mark.

Jackson finished with 186 yards rushing. He hooked up with wide receiver James Quick on a 35-yard touchdown pass to tie the score, 24-24, at the end of the third quarter. Jackson had 316 total yards to set a Louisville record for total yards in a season by a freshman.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. Quarterback Drew Barker scored on a 1-yard run, Stanley Williams scored on a 6-yard run, and Josh Forrest returned an interception 81 yards for a score in a big first quarter for Kentucky.

Louisville answered with a 16-yard touchdown run by Jackson, but the Cardinals trailed 24-7 at halftime.

Barker, a redshirt freshman making his second career start, struggled, completing 6 of 22 passes for 128 yards, before being replaced by Patrick Towles late in the fourth quarter. Towles drove Kentucky inside Louisville territory with two minutes to play, but threw an interception at the goal line, ending the Wildcats’ comeback hopes.