Preview: Louisville at North Carolina State

North Carolina State looks to extend its winning streak to eight games and start 1-0 in the ACC for the first time since 2010 when it hosts Louisville on Saturday afternoon. The Wolfpack won their final three games of 2014 and have posted 185 points in the first four outings this season with a balanced offense that has turned the ball over only once.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett is completing 77.9 percent of his passes., and tailback Matthew Dayes has rushed for at least 100 yards in all four games for N.C. State. Louisville ended a three-game losing streak with a 45-3 victory over Samford last week and lost the first three by a combined 13 points after beating the Wolfpack 30-18 last year. “It’s not like we have to remind them that they’re good, they beat us last year,” N.C. State coach Dave Doeren told reporters. “Our players will understand that.” The Wolfpack must contain Louisville freshman quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has rushed for 314 yards – 184 last week.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network, ESPN3. LINE: N.C. State -4.5

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (1-3, 0-1 ACC): Jackson, who was named the ACC Rookie of the Week on Monday, has also thrown for 495 yards but owns four interceptions to go along with two TD passes, and sophomore Reggie Bonnafon might get some snaps. Brandon Radcliff (200 yards rushing, three TDs) is also a threat, and Jeremy Smith, who sat out the second half last week with a shoulder injury, is expected to be available for the ground attack. Linebacker Keith Kelsey leads the Cardinals’ defense with 40 tackles – four for loss – and boasts a pair of sacks.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA STATE (4-0, 0-0): Dayes has totaled 454 yards and nine TDs on the ground and will have to do more after Shadrach Thornton (203 rushing yards) was dismissed from the team Wednesday. The Wolfpack have not faced a Power Five conference opponent yet but only have allowed an average of 12 points and 205.8 yards – 49.5 on the ground. Brissett has thrown for 809 yards with six touchdown strikes and has not been intercepted in his last 189 attempts over 30 quarters while Jaylen Samuels (20 catches, 225 yards) is his top target.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Cardinals, who have lost to Auburn, Houston and Clemson, beat N.C. State in four of their first five meetings.

2. Dayes is the first Wolfpack RB to rush for 100 yards or more in four straight games since Joe McIntosh in 1981.

3. Louisville’s freshman WR Jaylen Smith has totaled 13 receptions for a team-best 214 yards in his first four career games.

PREDICTION: N.C. State 38, Louisville 24