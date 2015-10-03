Louisville 20, North Carolina State 13

Quarterback Lamar Jackson ran for 121 yards and one touchdown as Louisville defeated previously undefeated North Carolina State 20-13 on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C.

Jackson also threw a touchdown pass for the Cardinals, who made several key third-down conversions as Louisville (2-3, 1-1 ACC) played its first true road game. Jackson had 19 carries in a game played at times in steady rain.

Wolfpack quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who led the country with a 77.9 percent completion rate entering the game, completed 16 of 28 passes for 183 yards.

Louisville held N.C. State (4-1, 0-1) to 45 rushing yards.

Brissett’s 21-yard scoring pass to tight end Jaylen Samuels allowed the Wolfpack to cut its deficit to 17-13 with 7:56 left in the third quarter. Kyle Bambard’s extra-point kick was no good, hitting the upright.

John Wallace’s 26-yard field goal with 14 seconds left in the third quarter boosted the lead to 20-13.

Jackson ran 68 yards for a first-quarter touchdown and finished a 93-yard drive with a 20-yard scoring pass to wide receiver Devonte Peete in the second.

N.C. State responded quickly with Nyheim Hines’ kickoff return and subsequent facemask penalty putting the Wolfpack at the Louisville 5. Running back Matt Dayes ran 3 yards on third down for a touchdown.

The Cardinals built their edge to 17-7 at halftime courtesy of Wallace’s 36-yard field goal.

Louisville converted 8 of 18 third downs for the game and outgained N.C. State 229-122 in the first half.