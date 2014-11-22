Louisville 31, Notre Dame 28: Freshman quarterback Reggie Bonnafon ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as the visiting Cardinals spoiled senior day for the Fighting Irish.

Bonnafon was just 8-of-21 for 180 yards but ran for 35 while Brandon Radcliff churned up 136 yards and a score on the ground for Louisville (8-3), which picked up its third win in the last four games. DeVante Parker caught four passes for 65 yards and a TD for the Cardinals.

Everett Golson went 16-of-24 for 236 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while William Fuller recorded 109 receiving yards and a score for Notre Dame (7-4). Tarean Folston ran for 134 yards and a score as the Irish fell for the fourth time in five games.

Bonnafon hit Parker with a go-ahead 21-yard TD with 5:46 left in the third quarter and Radcliff’s 15-yard scoring run pushed the lead to 31-20 one play into the fourth. Golson drove Notre Dame back for a 28-yard TD pass to Fuller and ran for the two-point conversion, but Kyle Brindza pushed a tying 32-yard field goal attempt in the final minute wide right.

Bonnafon capped a pair of long first-quarter drives with TD runs of 12 and 8 yards and Louisville turned Golson’s interception into a 26-yard field goal to go into the half up 17-6. Folston’s 6-yard TD run cut the deficit to 17-13 and a 61-yard punt return set up Golson’s 7-yard TD to Corey Robinson that put the Irish on top 20-17 about 5 1/2 minutes into the third quarter.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Notre Dame LB Nyles Morgan was ejected for targeting with 9:10 left in the game. … Louisville K John Wallace, who entered the game 21-of-22 in his career from 30-39 yards, pushed a 37-yard attempt wide right with 5:03 to play. … Golson has thrown at least one interception in each of the last eight games.