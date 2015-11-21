Pittsburgh 45, Louisville 34

Pittsburgh scored 35 points in the second quarter and rallied past Louisville for a 45-34 victory on Saturday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

Panthers quarterback Nathan Peterman completed 22 of 34 passes for 232 yards and four touchdowns, all coming in the second quarter.

Louisville led 10-7 at the end of the first quarter but watched Pittsburgh catch fire in the second quarter. The two teams scored 21 points in the final minute of the first half.

Peterman threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to fullback George Aston, and defensive back Avonte Maddox returned an interception 30 yards for a score that put Pittsburgh up 42-17 with 35 seconds left in the second quarter.

But Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jamari Staples on the final play of the first half to cut the deficit to 42-24 at halftime. Staples caught nine passes for 194 yards and a touchdown.

Louisville’s defense stiffed in the second half and the Cardinals (6-5, 5-3 ACC) cut the deficit to 42-34 early in the fourth quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run by Jackson.

Kicker Chris Blewitt hit a chip shot field goal to put Pittsburgh back up by two possessions with 5:25 to play.

Wide receiver Tyler Boyd caught 11 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers (8-3, 6-1 ACC).