Preview: Louisville at South Florida

With a chance at an unbeaten season gone, No. 16 Louisville looks to stay in the hunt for the American Athletic Conference title when it visits South Florida on Saturday. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater continues to put up big numbers for Louisville, but the Cardinals allowed scores on the final five drives in the 38-35 loss to Central Florida on Oct. 18. Improving South Florida has yielded 30 points combined in winning its first two AAC games, but its offense has struggled mightily.

The Bulls hope for the return of injured running back Marcus Shaw (6.4 yards per carry), who missed the 13-10 victory at Connecticut on Oct. 12 before South Florida had last week off. Louisville coach Charlie Strong wants a focused team to take the field against the Bulls, with the Central Florida game firmly behind it. “We can’t let this game beat us twice,” he said at his weekly press conference.

TV: 12 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: Louisville -20

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (6-1, 2-1 AAC): Bridgewater has completed 68 percent of his passes during his career – 72 percent this season with 20 touchdown passes and only two interceptions. His top three targets – DeVante Parker, Damian Copeland and Eli Rogers – all have at least 26 receptions and 391 yards while combining for 14 touchdowns. Linebacker Preston Brown has 51 tackles to lead a Louisville defense which had been dominant before melting down with a 28-7 lead in the third quarter against Central Florida.

ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA (2-4, 2-0): The Bulls average 258.5 total yards, which ranks 121st out of 123 FBS teams, while their defense has played well much of the season. Linebacker DeDe Lattimore boasts 56 tackles to lead South Florida, which is 22nd in the nation in passing yards against (200) and 33rd in total defense (360.5). Shaw (hamstring) practiced early in the week and senior Bobby Eveld is expected to get the start at quarterback despite completing 18-of-44 passes the last two games for 228 yards.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Bridgewater has completed passes to at least nine different receivers in a game 19 times in his career.

2. South Florida PK Marvin Kloss has made nine consecutive field goal attempts, including the winner from 44 yards with 4:03 left against Connecticut.

3. Louisville is 1-4 in games played at South Florida and 4-1 against the Bulls at home, including a 27-25 victory last season.

PREDICTION: Louisville 34, South Florida 14