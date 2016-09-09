Preview: Louisville at Syracuse

Louisville's season could not have started any better, particularly for sophomore quarterback Lamar Jackson. After a record-setting season debut, Jackson aims to lead the 15th-ranked Cardinals to a win in their ACC opener on Friday against host Syracuse.

Jackson accounted for eight touchdowns - including six TD passes - in only one half of last week's 70-14 victory against Charlotte. Both of those marks tied ACC records and set new school records, prompting coach Bobby Petrino to say afterward: "It was nice to get everybody involved. He read the coverage and delivered the ball, and let the players make the plays for you." Syracuse, meanwhile, is coming off a 33-7 triumph against Colgate in the first game under new coach Dino Babers, formerly of Bowling Green. "I think they look good," Petrino said of the Orange. "They're very well coached. You know, even when we go back and watch the Bowling Green film, they do a really good job of coaching what their schemes are, and their players play hard. So I've got a lot of respect for their coaching staff."

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: Louisville -14.5

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (1-0): After racking up 663 yards of total offense and holding Charlotte to 0-of-13 third-down conversions in Week 1, Louisville is simply hoping to maintain its high level of play this week. The Cardinals led 56-0 at halftime, and 16 different players ended up catching a pass as the team posted its largest margin of victory in a season opener since 2007. Jackson has led Louisville to a touchdown on each of his last 13 drives, dating back to last season, and also is a threat on the ground, rushing for 100 yards in six of his 13 career games.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (1-0): Eric Dungey delivered 355 passing yards and two touchdowns against Colgate while combining with Zack Mahoney to complete 40-of-46 passes on the day. Amba Etta-Tawo totaled 210 receiving yards and a score - more than twice as many catches as the senior had all of last season with Maryland. On the downside, Jordan Fredericks - who led the team with 607 rushing yards in 2015 - was limited to 10 yards on the ground against Colgate.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Petrino is 5-0 all-time against Syracuse, including a 41-17 home win a season ago.

2. The Orange defense returns its top seven tacklers from 2015.

3. Syracuse averaged only 3.3 yards per carry in its season opener and totaled 68 yards on 34 carries, aside from a 49-yard scamper by Moe Neal.

PREDICTION: Louisville 39, Syracuse 28