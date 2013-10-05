Preview: Louisville at Temple

Teddy Bridgewater looks to match last season’s performance against Temple when No. 7 Louisville opens its American Athletic Conference campaign by visiting the struggling Owls on Saturday. Bridgewater recorded a career-high five touchdown passes in a 45-17 rout of Temple in 2012 and equaled that effort against Ohio in the 2013 opener. The Owls must attempt to limit a Louisville offense which has averaged 511.5 yards and 48 points, keyed by 14 TD passes from Bridgewater.

The Cardinals have played better on the other side of the ball this year, ranking first in the nation in scoring defense (6.8) and third in total defense (220.5 yards). Temple stumbled out of the gate, especially on defense where it stands 120th out of 123 FBS teams in average yards against (516.3). The Owls lost to Houston 22-13 in their AAC opener and a late comeback fell short in the 26-24 defeat at Idaho last Saturday.

TV: 12 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: Louisville -34

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (4-0, 0-0 AAC): Bridgewater has completed 71.8 percent of his passes and suffered only one interception while using a variety of receivers. Five different Cardinals have registered at least 158 yards receiving, led by DeVante Parker (331, six touchdowns) and Damian Copeland (240, three scores). Louisville has been balanced on the ground as well with Senorise Perry, Dominique Brown and Michael Dyer averaging 5.75 per carry between them.

ABOUT TEMPLE (0-4, 0-1 AAC): The Owls have lost the last three games by a total of 12 points and still kept the scoring against to an average of 26.5 overall despite giving up a lot of yardage. First-year starter Connor Reilly needs to improve his 52.5 completion percentage, but he has five players with at least 10 receptions. Kenneth Harper (222 yards) and Zaire Williams (219), who is questionable with an undisclosed injury, must provide more in the running game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Louisville is looking to go 5-0 for the third time in the last 11 seasons and the sixth time since 1946.

2. Temple sophomore LB Tyler Matakevich boasts 60 tackles, which leads the AAC and ranks second in the nation.

3. The all-time series is tied at 3-3, with Louisville winning the last three.

PREDICTION: Louisville 45, Temple 7