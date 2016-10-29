Preview: Louisville at Virginia

Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson has already established a statistical pace unmatched by any quarterback in school history - one that has made him the clear frontrunner in the Heisman Trophy race. The record-breaking sophomore looks to continue his assault on the record books Saturday as the fifth-ranked Cardinals travel to Virginia.

Jackson ran or threw for four first-half touchdowns in last weekend's 54-13 rout of North Carolina State, allowing him to set one of many single-season school records (34 total TDs) he is on pace to break with five regular-season games left to play. He amassed 359 of his 431 total yards by halftime against the Wolfpack and the rest of his team followed his lead, as the Cardinals' defense recorded three interceptions and rolled past a NC State team that took No. 3 Clemson to overtime in Death Valley one week earlier. Although the schools have split the two meetings by a total of nine points since Louisville joined the ACC in 2014, the Cavaliers figure to face an uphill battle this time around as they enter this contest with the 100th-ranked scoring defense and 108th-ranked total defense. Virginia opened conference play with a victory over Duke but has since surrendered a total of 80 points in home losses to Pittsburgh and North Carolina - the latter of which came one day after a former player filed a lawsuit against the school for "(fostering) a culture of bullying, abuse, harassment, and discrimination".

TV: Noon ET, ABC. LINE: Louisville -31.5.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (6-1, 4-1 ACC): Jackson is 92 yards shy of becoming the 15th player - and first quarterback - in school history to run for 1,000 yards; he leads all quarterbacks with 138.7 rushing yards per game and has run and passed for at least one score in a FBS-best 10 straight contests. Senior tight end Cole Hikutini posted a career-high 118 yards receiving on six catches versus the Wolfpack and has managed to accumulate at least 84 yards in three of his last four games. Sophomore Blanton Creque tied a school record with four field goals and set another by scoring 18 points as a kicker - marks good enough to net him ACC Specialist and Co-Rookie of the Week honors.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (2-5, 1-2): Taquan Mizzell was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise listless performance for the Cavaliers against North Carolina, posting his second career 100-yard rushing effort while accounting for 131 of the team's 253 total yards in the 35-14 defeat. Kurt Benkert, who threw for a school-record 421 yards passing against Central Michigan last month, was held to a season-low 126 and has only one passing TD over his last two games after throwing for 13 over his first five outings. Linebacker Micah Kiser (11) and safety Quin Blanding (10.7) lead the ACC in tackles per game - one of only two defensive duos from the same school to rank first and second for their respective conference.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Jackson is four rushing TDs and two passing scores shy of becoming the seventh FBS player to record at least 20 touchdowns as a runner and a passer in the same season.

2. Virginia has scored a touchdown on 82.6 percent of its red zone chances - good for the second-best mark in the country.

3. Louisville has scored at least 35 points in the first half five times and topped the 50-point mark for an entire game five times this season - each of which is the most in FBS.

PREDICTION: Louisville 58, Virginia 17