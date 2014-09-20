Preview: Maine at Boston College

Boston College pulled off a stunning upset of Southern California last week, raising its own expectations and putting it in position for a run in the ACC this season. The Eagles will try to avoid a letdown when they host Maine on Saturday. Boston College lost its conference opener to Pittsburgh on Sept. 5, but recovered against the Trojans last weekend by dominating both sides of the line and putting on a rushing display led by quarterback Tyler Murphy.

The Eagles totaled five rushing touchdowns by four different players against Southern California, piling up 452 yards on the ground – 191 on 13 carries by Murphy. “Running the ball has always been our identity,” center Andy Gallik told reporters. “We always take pride in it, whether it’s working or whether it’s not, we always try to get back to it.” Gallik and company will try to do the same against a Black Bears squad that allowed a total of 29 yards rushing in a 13-10 loss to Bryant last week and limited Norfolk State to 67 on the ground in a 10-6 season-opening triumph.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPN3.

ABOUT MAINE (1-1): The Black Bears are a Colonial Athletic Association power but are coming off a loss after the offense fell short last week. Maine is strong defensively against the rush but has totaled 20 points in its first two games and quarterback Daniel Collins is completing under 50 percent of his passes (18-of-41). The Black Bears had trouble defending the pass in the loss to Bryant, surrendering 301 yards through the air - including the decisive TD with 2:04 to play.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (2-1): One of the few criticisms coach Steve Addazio had after the win over Southern California came from the passing game, which provided little support to the runners. ”Our team is not very good at second-and-10,“ Addazio told reporters. ”…We spend an awful lot of time on that, but when you’re not making routine plays, it’s tough. You want to get more balls? Catch more balls.” Murphy was just 5-of-13 for 54 yards and an interception last week, some of which Addazio blamed on dropped passes by the receivers.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Murphy leads the nation in rushing yards by a quarterback with 401 and has scored a TD on the ground in each of the first three games.

2. The Black Bears are 2-11 all-time against Football Bowl Series opponents, including a 24-14 win over Massachusetts last season.

3. The Eagles took the last meeting 34-3 in 2012, and have won four in a row in the series.

PREDICTION: Boston College 35, Maine 6