Preview: Maine at Boston College

Steve Addazio has managed to guide Boston College to back-to-back bowl games in his first two seasons at the helm in Chestnut Hill, but that might be a difficult task in 2015. The Eagles’ quest for another winning season begins Saturday when they host Maine for the second straight year.

Addazio will be relying on a new quarterback in Darius Wade, who threw eight passes last year as a freshman, and a revamped offensive line with five new starters from a year ago. That presents a significant challenge for a squad that ranked last in the ACC in passing a year ago and also lost its top returning pass-catcher when tight end/wide receiver Dan Crimmins left the program in the spring. Boston College will rely heavily on a defense that led the conference against the rush and returns several key members. The Black Bears scored their first touchdown in a span of five meetings with the Eagles last season before falling 40-10 in Chestnut Hill, part of a 5-6 campaign for longtime head coach Jack Cosgrove.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: NL

ABOUT MAINE (2014: 5-6): Cosgrove had yet to name a starter at quarterback as the week began, and it is a fair bet that Dan Collins and Drew Belcher both get some playing time in the opener. Collins started the first six games last year before a season-ending injury opened the door for Belcher, who helped the Black Bears go 3-2 down the stretch. Collins threw for 113 yards and a touchdown in last year’s meeting with the Eagles while Belcher was the team’s leading rusher with a meager 10 yards.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (2014: 7-6): The unquestioned star entering the season for the Eagles is running back Jon Hilliman, who ranked second in the ACC with 13 touchdowns on the ground as a freshman last year. He will be supported by junior Myles Willis and fellow sophomore Marcus Outlow - who ran for 107 yards against Maine last year - and Addazio expects the offensive line to eventually jell to create another powerful rushing attack. “We’re big, we’re physical and we’re getting cohesion up front right now,” Addazio told CBS Boston. “We may have the best all-around stable of running backs in the ACC.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Boston College has allowed 21 100-yard rushers since 2005, tied with Ohio State for the second-fewest total in that span.

2. Maine ranked last in the Colonial Athletic Association with 259.1 yards per game in 2014.

3. The Eagles have won the last five meetings by a combined score of 194-13.

PREDICTION: Boston College 31, Maine 7