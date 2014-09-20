FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boston College 40, Maine 10
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 20, 2014 / 8:29 PM / 3 years ago

Boston College 40, Maine 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Boston College 40, Maine 10: Tyler Murphy ran for 99 yards and a pair of touchdowns and added a passing score as the Eagles ran away from the visiting Black Bears.

Murphy completed 11-of-18 passes for 130 yards and Jon Hilliman ran for 98 yards and a pair of TDs for Boston College (3-1), which avoided a letdown after upsetting USC last week. Josh Bordner caught three passes for 64 yards and a score and Marcus Outlow ran for 107 as the Eagles piled up 413 yards on the ground.

Daniel Collins went 8-of-13 for 113 yards and a TD for Maine (1-2), which has dropped five straight in the series. The Black Bears had allowed a total of 96 yards rushing over their first two games, but let the Eagles go off for 164 in the first half alone.

Maine jumped out to a quick lead, turning an interception into seven points when Collins found Micah Wright for an 11-yard score 5:19 into the contest. Murphy broke loose for a 71-yard rushing TD later in the first quarter and gave Boston College the lead for good with 6:29 left in the half when he connected with Bordner on a 48-yard score.

Hilliman broke through for a pair of short TDs in the third quarter to push the advantage to 33-10 before Murphys 1-yard burst capped an 80-yard drive with 11:03 to play. The Black Bears were held to 17 yards in the second half as the Eagles put it away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Murphy has at least one rushing TD in each of the first four games and is up to 500 yards on the ground. ¦ Maine dropped to 2-12 all-time against Football Bowl Series opponents. ¦ The Black Bears totaled 16 rushing yards, led by Drew Belchers 10 on seven carries.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.