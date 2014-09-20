Boston College 40, Maine 10: Tyler Murphy ran for 99 yards and a pair of touchdowns and added a passing score as the Eagles ran away from the visiting Black Bears.

Murphy completed 11-of-18 passes for 130 yards and Jon Hilliman ran for 98 yards and a pair of TDs for Boston College (3-1), which avoided a letdown after upsetting USC last week. Josh Bordner caught three passes for 64 yards and a score and Marcus Outlow ran for 107 as the Eagles piled up 413 yards on the ground.

Daniel Collins went 8-of-13 for 113 yards and a TD for Maine (1-2), which has dropped five straight in the series. The Black Bears had allowed a total of 96 yards rushing over their first two games, but let the Eagles go off for 164 in the first half alone.

Maine jumped out to a quick lead, turning an interception into seven points when Collins found Micah Wright for an 11-yard score 5:19 into the contest. Murphy broke loose for a 71-yard rushing TD later in the first quarter and gave Boston College the lead for good with 6:29 left in the half when he connected with Bordner on a 48-yard score.

Hilliman broke through for a pair of short TDs in the third quarter to push the advantage to 33-10 before Murphys 1-yard burst capped an 80-yard drive with 11:03 to play. The Black Bears were held to 17 yards in the second half as the Eagles put it away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Murphy has at least one rushing TD in each of the first four games and is up to 500 yards on the ground. ¦ Maine dropped to 2-12 all-time against Football Bowl Series opponents. ¦ The Black Bears totaled 16 rushing yards, led by Drew Belchers 10 on seven carries.