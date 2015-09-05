Boston College 24, Maine 3

Running back Tyler Rouse ripped off two long fourth-quarter touchdown runs to lead Boston College to a 24-3 opening victory over Maine on Saturday in Boston.

Rouse, a junior, scored on runs of 21 and 45 yards to allow the Eagles, who are opening against two FCS foes after New Mexico State dropped Boston College from its schedule, to break open what had been a tight game that Maine actually led 3-0.

Wide receiver Bobby Swigert, returning after missing two seasons because of a knee injury, caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Darius Wade, who was making his first college start.

That score broke a 3-3 tie after Boston College fell behind before Alex Howell kicked a 31-yard field goal to answer a 39-yarder by Maine’s Sean Decloux 4:05 into the game.

Rouse ran for 81 yards on 11 carries as Boston College outgained the smaller Black Bears 204-7 on the ground.

Jon Hilliman added 47 yards on the ground and caught three passes for 33 yards for the Eagles, who host Howard next week before a visit by Florida State.

Wade completed 14-of-25 passes for 155 yards and no interceptions, while Dan Collins of Maine finished 12-of-29 for 84 yards and an interception.

Freshman defensive back William Harris had the Boston College interception, and the Eagles held the Black Bears to eight first downs and 91 yards of total offense.

Boston College played without running back/return man Myles Willis, who missed the game because of illness.