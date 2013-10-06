Maine 62, Delaware 28: Marcus Wasilewski threw three touchdown passes and Nigel Jones ran for two scores and caught one as the host Black Bears won the Colonial Athletic Association game.

Wasilewski threw touchdowns to Damarr Aultman, Nigel Jones and Isaiah Jones, and completed 18-of-27 for 265 yards for the Black Bears (5-1, 2-0 CAA), who last scored 62 points in a game in 2006. Nigel Jones scored on runs of 7 and 12 yards, and also caught a 10-yard score from Wasilewski, who averaged nearly 10 yards per completion.

Trent Hurley threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Michael Johnson and ran for a 4-yard score for the Fightin Blue Hens (4-2, 1-1 CAA), who also returned a blocked extra-point for two points. Hurley finished 11-of-23 for 120 yards, and Jalen Randolph rushed for 137 yards and a score for Delaware.

John Ebeling had touchdown runs of 29 and 7 yards in the second half for the Black Bears, who have won three straight against Delaware. Sherrod Baltimore returned a fumble 20 yards for a touchdown, and Michael Mangiarelli took an interception back 43 yards for a score for Maine.

Nigel Jones finished with 107 yards on 19 carries, and Ebeling had 86 yards rushing and 97 yards receiving for Maine, which had 602 total yards. Wes Hills added a touchdown run in the fourth quarter for Delaware.