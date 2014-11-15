Maine 24, Elon 17: Drew Belcher threw two touchdown passes and Nigel Beckford accounted for two scores as the visiting Bears won their third in a row.

Beckford finished with 104 yards rushing and a touchdown on 24 carries and caught a TD pass for Maine (5-5, 4-3 Colonial Athletic Association), heading into its season finale Nov. 22 against conference leader New Hampshire. Belcher completed 18-of-27 passes for 191 yards and two interceptions.

Maine’s defense stifled Elon (1-10, 0-7), holding the Phoenix to 172 yards of total offense. Mike Quinn completed 13-of-35 passes for 148 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions as Elon lost its eighth straight contest.

The Phoenix grabbed a 7-0 lead on Adrian McClendon’s 30-yard interception return for a touchdown just 1:46 into the game, but Beckford’s 2-yard TD run less than eight minutes later evened the score. Belcher hit Damarr Aultman for a 4-yard score with 9:30 left in the first half, and Maine led 14-10 at halftime after John Gallagher’s 23-yard field goal 34 seconds before intermission.

The Bears extended their lead to 24-10 on Sean Decloux’s 42-yard field goal with 11:04 left in the third quarter, and Belcher’s 29-yard touchdown pass to Beckford in the opening minute of the fourth quarter. Elon’s Julius Moore’s interception set up Quinn’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Kierre Brown with 11:35 to play to bring the Phoenix within seven, but Elon could not cross midfield on its final three possessions.