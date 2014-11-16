FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maine 24, Elon 17
November 16, 2014

Maine 24, Elon 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout.)

Maine 24, Elon 17: Drew Belcher threw two touchdown passes and Nigel Beckford accounted for two scores as the visiting Bears won their third in a row.

Beckford finished with 104 yards rushing and a touchdown on 24 carries while also catching a TD pass for Maine (5-5, 4-3 Colonial Athletic Association), which closed out the season on Nov. 22 against conference leader New Hampshire. Belcher completed 18-of-27 passes for 191 yards with two interceptions.

Maine’s defense stifled Elon (1-10, 0-7), holding the Phoenix to 172 yards of total offense. Mike Quinn went 13-of-35 for 148 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions as Elon lost its eighth straight contest.

The Phoenix grabbed a 7-0 lead on Adrian McClendon’s 30-yard interception return just 1:46 into the game, but Beckford’s 2-yard TD run less than eight minutes later evened the score. Belcher hit Damarr Aultman for a 4-yard score with 9:30 left in the first half, but Elon got within 14-10 on John Gallagher’s 23-yard field goal 34 seconds before halftime.

The Bears extended their lead to 17-10 on Sean Decloux’s 42-yard field goal with 11:04 left in the third quarter, and Belcher’s 29-yard touchdown pass to Beckford in the opening minute of the fourth made it a 14-point advantage. Julius Moore’s interception set up Quinn’s 17-yard scoring toss to Kierre Brown with 11:35 remaining, which brought the Phoenix within one score, but they were unable to cross midfield on their final three possessions.

