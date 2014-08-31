(Updated: ADDS “for only 92 yards” to Collins’ line; UPDATES Jones’ rushing yards to 67 in second graph CHANGES first downs to two in fifth graph)

Maine 10, Norfolk State 6: Daniel Collins found Darmarr Aultman for the decisive touchdown as the Black Bears held off the visiting Spartans.

Collins went 8-of-20 for only 92 yards but was propped up by the defense as Maine (1-0) improved to 9-0 against schools from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. Nigel Jones rushed for 67 yards and Trevor Bates pulled off an interception to lead the Black Bears’ defense.

Malik Stokes was the leading passer for Norfolk State (0-1) with 28 yards on 4-of-9 passing. The Spartans managed only 100 yards of offense in falling to 0-8 all-time against schools from the Colonial Athletic Association.

Norfolk State grabbed the early lead when Cameron Marouf converted a 46-yard field goal just past the midway point of the first quarter. The Spartans made it 6-0 when Marouf made Maine pay for a turnover by knocking through a 38-yard kick.

The Black Bears marched 81 yards in seven plays in the second quarter, capped by Collins’ 33-yard pass to Aultman that gave Maine a 7-6 lead with 6:29 left in the half. Sean Decloux converted a 27-yard field goal with 6:35 remaining in the third quarter and the Black Bears permitted Norfolk State two first downs in the fourth quarter to put it away.