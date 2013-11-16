(Updated: ADDS Maine winning first CAA title to lede)

Maine 41, Rhode Island 0: Rickey Stevens scored on a school-record 90-yard run as the Black Bears dominated the visiting Rams to claim their first Colonial Athletic Association title.

Stevens broke the previous record of 89 yards set by Carl Smith in 1991, and finished with 125 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries for the Black Bears (10-1, 7-0 CAA). Marcus Wasilewski completed 14-of-16 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone for Maine, which can wrap up the first perfect CAA regular season next week at New Hampshire before advancing to the playoffs.

Kolt Peavey completed 10-of-28 passes for 173 yards and one interception as the Rams wrapped up their season at 3-9 and 2-6 in the CAA. Jawaun Wynn had three receptions for 81 yards as Rhode Island was shut out for the fourth time this season and for the second game in a row.

Wasilewski staked the Black Bears to a 14-0 lead just six minutes into the game with touchdown passes of 21 yards to Arthur Williams and 52 yards to Damarr Aultman. Stevens followed with his 90-yard scamper early in the second quarter, and Wasilewski hit John Ebeling for a 49-yard score four minutes later.

Sean Decloux hit a 38-yard field goal - his 12th of the season - to give the Black Bears a 31-0 halftime advantage. Stevens notched his second touchdown from 2 yards out late in the third quarter, and Decloux hit a 38-yard field goal to cap the scoring for Maine, which received seven catches for 85 yards for Ebeling.