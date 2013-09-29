(Updated: No synopsis.)

Maine 28, Richmond 21: Marcus Wasilewski hit Arthur Williams for a late 48-yard go-ahead score to lift the visiting Black Bears to a win in the Colonial Athletic Association opener for both teams.

Wasilewski completed 26-of-34 passes for 293 yards and a pair of scores while Nigel Jones ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns for Maine (4-1, 1-0 CAA), which overcame a six-point deficit in the second half.

Michael Strauss was 31-for-45 for 333 yards and two touchdowns for Richmond (2-3, 0-1), but he threw three second-half interceptions, including one in the Black Bears’ end zone with less than a minute left.

The first of those interceptions led to an 18-yard touchdown run by Jones that gave Maine a 14-13 lead midway through the third quarter. Jones added another score on a 46-yard scamper on the first drive of the fourth to make it 21-13 before Strauss engineered a 10-play drive that resulted in a 4-yard scoring pass to Stephen Barnette and a game-tying two-point conversion.

Wasilewski needed only three plays to go 71 yards on the ensuing drive, finding Williams for the decisive score with 5:16 remaining. Strauss drove the Spiders to the Black Bears’ 5-yard line but he was intercepted on a first-and-goal play by Lamar Fitzgerald, and Maine ran out the clock.