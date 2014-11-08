Maine 33, Richmond 20: Drew Belcher accumulated 211 total yards and a touchdown as the Black Bears downed the visiting Spiders for the third consecutive time.

Nigel Beckford added 81 rushing yards and a touchdown for Maine (4-5, 3-3 Colonial Athletic), which has won two straight games following a three-game slide. Trevor Bates returned an interception for a touchdown while Benjamin Davis chipped in with a special teams score for the Black Bears.

Michael Rocco finished 23-of-47 for 280 yards and two total touchdowns, but threw four interceptions for Richmond (7-3, 4-2), which could not overcome five turnovers. Reggie Diggs led the way with eight receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown while Seth Fisher ran for a score for the Spiders.

Rocco’s 1-yard plunge gave Richmond a 6-0 lead before Bates returned an interception 23 yards for a touchdown to tie the game after Sean Decloux also missed an extra point. Maine took control when Davis blocked a punt and recovered the loose ball for a touchdown before Beckford’s 7-yard scamper with 10 seconds remaining in the second quarter put the Black Bears on top 23-6.

The Spiders pulled within 10 when Rocco threw a 14-yard scoring strike to Diggs late in the third quarter before Maine pulled ahead 30-13 after Belcher’s 1-yard touchdown run. Richmond cut the deficit to 10 once more following Fisher’s 3-yard rushing TD, but Decloux kicked a 36-yard field goal with 2:20 left in the fourth quarter to seal the Spiders’ fate.