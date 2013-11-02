FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maine 19, Stony Brook 14
November 2, 2013 / 8:12 PM / 4 years ago

Maine 19, Stony Brook 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: Editing throughout.)

Maine 19, Stony Brook 14: John Ebeling caught a 24-yard touchdown with less than six minutes remaining as the Black Bears staved off an upset by the visiting Seawolves in a Colonial Athletic Association game.

Marcus Wasilewski hit Ebeling with a 34-yard pass on third-and-11 before finding him for the touchdown on the next play for Maine (8-1, 5-0 CAA). Wasilewski finished 15-of-24 for 188 yards, and Ebeling had 106 yards receiving on six catches for the Black Bears.

Lyle Negron was just 6-of-22 for 129 yards with two interceptions for Stony Brook (3-5, 1-4). James Kenner added 124 yards on 26 rushing attempts.

Sean Decloux had field goals of 33 and 38 yards, before Ricky Stevens capped an eight-play, 74-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run with just over two minutes remaining in the first half. Negron scored on a 1-yard run early in the third quarter to cut the Stony Brook deficit to 13-7.

Kenner scored on a 1-yard run early in the fourth quarter to give the Seawolves their first lead, a score set up by WIll Tye’s 22-yard reception from Negron on fourth-and-10. Down 19-14, the Seawolves drove to the Maine 31 before a fourth-and-4 pass fell incomplete.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
