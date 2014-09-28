Maine 27, Towson 24: Daniel Collins found Jordan Dunn for a 37-yard touchdown in the final minute to lift the visiting Black Bears to a dramatic win in the Colonial Athletic Association opener for both teams.

Collins finished 19-of-29 for 225 yards, two scores and one interception for Maine (2-2, 1-0 CAA), which avoided its first three-game losing streak since 2007. Nigel Beckford had a pair of first-half TD runs for the Black Bears.

Darius Victor ran for 131 yards and two touchdowns to pace the Tigers (2-3, 0-1), who turned the ball over three times. Connor Frazier was 15-for-28 for 126 yards and a score while contributing 55 yards on the ground to help Towson secure a 254-46 advantage in that category.

Maine lost a 10-point halftime lead when Frazier found Zack Vogelei – a freshman linebacker – for a short touchdown pass late in the third quarter and Victor ran one in from 1 yard out in the fourth quarter to give the Tigers a 24-20 lead. After Towson missed a field-goal try with less than three minutes remaining, Collins engineered a 12-play drive capped by the go-ahead pass to Dunn with 52 seconds left.

Collins also connected with Dunn to start the scoring less than five minutes in but Towson scored the next 10 points, including Victor’s 15-yard TD scamper. Beckford ran it in from 3 yards out with just over five minutes left in the second quarter and again from 5 yards out to make it 20-10 in the final minute of the half.