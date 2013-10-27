FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maine 37, Villanova 35
October 27, 2013

Maine 37, Villanova 35

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: Corrected name of conference in opening graph. ... Minor editing throughout.)

Maine 37, Villanova 35: Marcus Wasilewski threw for 337 yards and two touchdowns as the Black Bears survived a see-saw Colonial Athletic Association

game on the road.

Wasilewski hit Damarr Aultman for a 51-yard score in the first half and connected with Arthur Williams for a 5-yard score to open the second half for the Black Bears (7-1, 4-0 CAA). Wasilewski also had a 6-yard touchdown run to give the Black Bears a two-score lead in the fourth quarter.

John Robertson accounted for five touchdowns for the Wildcats (4-4, 3-2). He ran for four scores and threw for another, but the Wildcats never led after the first quarter.

Poppy Livers caught a 23-yard touchdown from Robertson to draw the Wildcats to within 30-21 midway through the third quarter. Robertson followed with his 8-yard run to make it 30-28 with 16 seconds left in the period before Wasilewski answered with his 6-yard touchdown run.

Robertson struck again from 5 yards out to make it 37-35 with 4:17 to play, but Kendall James sealed the victory with an interception in the final minute. Wasilewski was 28-of-34 and led the Black Bears with 86 yards on the ground, while Robertson rushed for 214 yards and threw for 121 yards.

