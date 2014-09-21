(Updated: CORRECTION: Adjusting Marshall’s total yards in second graph and Akron’s third-down conversions in third graph)

Marshall 48, Akron 17: Rakeem Cato rushed for two touchdowns and passed for one as the Thundering Herd routed the host Zips.

Remi Watson rushed for 124 yards and one score and Devon Johnson had 103 rushing yards and one touchdown for Marshall (4-0). Cato was 17-of-31 for 210 yards as the Thundering Herd rolled up 526 total yards.

Kyle Pohl passed for 151 yards and was intercepted twice for Akron (1-2). The Zips, who were 2-of-13 on third-down conversions, scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns on Manny Morgans 11-yard run and backup Tommy Woodsons 24-yard pass to Mykel Traylor-Bennett.

Marshall took control with 17 first-quarter points, beginning with Catos 11-yard keeper. Justin Haig booted a 24-yard field with five minutes left in the quarter and Cato connected with Angelo Jean-Louis on a 24-yard scoring pass later in the period.

Johnson scored on a 22-yard scamper eight seconds into the second quarter. Watson broke loose on an 80-yard run to make it 31-3 with 8:14 left in the first half and Cato added a 13-yard run early in the third period.