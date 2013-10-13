Marshall 24, Florida Atlantic 23: Justin Haig kicked a 41-yard field goal as time expired to lift the visiting Thundering Herd to the come-from-behind win.

Rakeem Cato threw for 216 yards and a touchdown and drove Marshall (4-2, 2-0 Conference USA) the length of the field for the winning field goal as the Thundering Herd erased a nine-point deficit in the final 6:47.

Jaquez Johnson threw for 187 yards and a score and added 78 yards on 17 carries, including a 1-yard touchdown run to give Florida Atlantic (2-5, 1-4) a 23-14 lead with 10:01 to play. The Owls missed an extra point following Johnson’s 5-yard scoring pass to Nexon Dorvilus in the last minute of the third.

Marshall responded by moving 88 yards in 12 plays on the ensuing possession, cutting the deficit to two when Cato hooked up with Gator Hoskins on a 41-yard scoring strike on fourth-and-five with 6:47 to play.

After the Thundering Herd got the ball back at their own 9-yard line with 2:06 left, Cato connected with Devon Smith on a 35-yard scoring pass to set up Haig’s kick. Jonathan Wallace ran for 75 yards and a touchdown for the Owls, who were playing only their second home game of the season.