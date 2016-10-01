Preview: Marshall at Pittsburgh

No team in FBS has surrendered more yards passing in the last three weeks than Pittsburgh. After tough losses in consecutive weeks, the Panthers can't afford a letdown when Marshall quarterback Chase Litton leads another high-powered passing attack into Heinz Field on Saturday for the first meeting ever between the schools.

Pittsburgh led all the way last week at North Carolina until Mitch Trubisky converted three fourth downs on the final drive before throwing a 2-yard touchdown pass with two seconds left to send the Panthers to a 37-36 defeat. Over the past three weeks, Pittsburgh has surrendered 121 points and 1,325 yards passing (eight TDs versus one interception) over the last three weeks, previously losing 45-38 at Oklahoma State after posting a 42-39 home victory over Penn State. "Those are three pretty good football teams that are talented," Pittsburgh second-year coach Pat Narduzzi told reporters this week. "(Last week) we really only had one busted coverage. Other than that, it was details in the coverage that need to be worked on. Marshall is an athletic football team that never quit. They play to the end. They’re tough, physical and athletic.” The Pitt secondary will have to contain 6-6 sophomore Chase Litton, who threw for 722 yards and 10 TDs in the Thundering Herd's first two games before sitting out last week with a concussion.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ROOT Sports. LINE: Pittsburgh -15.5.

ABOUT MARSHALL (1-2): With a secondary whose most experienced player had five starts, the Thundering Herd stayed with No. 3 Louisville for a quarter last week before surrendering 45 points in the middle two periods in a 59-28 home loss. Marshall was limited to 207 yards and freshman quarterback Grant Morrell was just 9-of-21 for 59 yards with two TDs and one interception. The potent Herd offense is averaging 42.7 points and 432 yards with Keion Davis (152 yards) and Hyleck Foster (142 yards) leading the ground game and wide receivers Josh Knight (10 catches, 148 yards, two TDs) and Michael Clark (seven, 115, three) heading up the receiving corps.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (2-2): The Panthers' defensive ills certainly don't stem from their run defense, which yields 61.3 yards per game - third in FBS. One defensive standout has been end Ejuan Price, who ranks tied for second in the nation in sacks (1.38 per game), tackles for loss (2.4) and forced fumbles (0.75). Led by James Conner (347 yards) and slotback Quadree Henderson (260 yards on 13 carries), Pitt's running game (249.5 yards per game - 14th in FBS) averages roughly 90 yards per game more than the passing attack, and quarterback Nathan Peterman (58-of-94, 643 yards, six TDs) has thrown just eight balls more than 20 yards down the field, giving Pitt the second-fewest in FBS.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Under coach Doc Holliday, the Thundering Herd have averaged 11 victories a year over the past three seasons, including a 23-4 record over the 2014-15 seasons - the best mark among Group of Five conferences.

2. The Panthers are 7-3 against current members of Conference USA. Pitt last played a C-USA member in 2014, defeating Florida International on the road 42-25.

3. Henderson leads the nation with 825 all-purpose yards, including a 37.3 yard average on 10 kickoff returns.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 42, Marshall 31