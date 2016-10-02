FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Pitt holds off Marshall 43-27
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 2, 2016 / 3:22 AM / a year ago

Pitt holds off Marshall 43-27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Pitt holds off Marshall 43-27

Pittsburgh held off visiting Marshall 43-27 on Saturday after nearly blowing a 27-0 halftime lead.

On third-and-3 at its own 46, Panthers quarterback Nathan Peterman clinched the victory with a 54-yard touchdown pass to Jester Weah with 1:04 remaining to make it 37-27. Weah finished with seven catches for 176 yards, the first career 100-yard game for the junior.

Related Coverage

The game ended with a 33-yard interception return for a touchdown by Pitt cornerback Avonte Maddox off a pass from Marshall quarterback Chase Litton.

After Pittsburgh (3-2) engineered three touchdown drives of at least 75 yards on its first three possessions, the Panthers looked like they would cruise to victory with a 20-0 lead after the first quarter.

The Panthers increased the lead to 27-0 with 53 seconds left in the first half after receiver Tre Tripton caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Peterman.

Marshall (1-3) immediately rallied in the second half, scoring on its first two possessions. The Panthers appeared to still be in control, leading 30-14 after kicker Chris Blewitt made a 20-yard field goal with 30 seconds left in the third quarter.

Litton engineered two scoring drives in the fourth quarter, the last one culminating with a 1-yard scoring run by running back Keion Davis with 4:01 remaining to cut the lead to 30-27.

Peterman finished 17 of 23 for 280 yards with two touchdowns. Pitt running back Chawntez Moss recorded 97 yards on 12 carries.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.