Preview: Maryland at UCF

Maryland looks to continue the efficiency it has shown on offense and remain unbeaten under new coach D.J. Durkin when UCF entertains the Terrapins on Saturday night. Durkin’s squad has yet to turn the ball over in a pair of victories and can equal its win total from 2015 with a victory over UCF, which is also turning the page with a first-year coach in Scott Frost.

“Everybody is happy,” Maryand's junior linebacker Jermaine Carter Jr. told reporters. “We just want to keep building on it.” Senior quarterback Perry Hills is running the show with aplomb for the Terrapins, completing 27-of-37 passes with three touchdown strikes. “(Hills) came out and played really well,” Durkin told reporters. “To go two games with no turnovers, really clean, your quarterback has to make good decisions.” UCF won its opener against South Carolina State 38-0 before losing at Michigan 51-14 last weekend, but Frost told reporters plenty of positives came out of the setback at the Big House. “(Michigan) executed well and our guys went out there and fought,” Frost said. “If we can keep that kind of energy, enthusiasm and effort and keep adding execution to that, then I know this team will be happy at the end of the year.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network. LINE: Maryland –8.5

ABOUT MARYLAND (2-0): The Terrapins, who meet UCF for the first time, have shown plenty of balance in their rushing attack with six different players scoring at least one touchdown while freshman Lorenzo Harrison (131 yards rushing) and senior Trey Edmunds (126) lead the way. Hills hasn’t had to throw the ball much, but freshman D.J. Moore has emerged as the leading receiver with 10 catches and 184 yards to go along with two TDs. “He’s a complete player,” Durkin told reporters. “. … He’s got big-play ability like he showed, and he’s really dependable catching the ball.”

ABOUT UCF (1-1): Starting quarterback Justin Holman’s status is uncertain after reportedly suffering a hamstring injury against Michigan and fellow senior Nick Patti would replace him if he can’t go. One of the bright spots last week was the rushing attack, which produced 275 yards, and senior Dontravious Wilson along with freshmen Jawon Hamilton and Adrian Killins each have at least 90. Holman has not thrown an interception, but is just 17-of-39 passing, while sophomore receiver Tre’Quan Smith is the top target with four catches for 65 yards and a score.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Maryland CB J.C. Jackson, a former Florida Gator, returned to the lineup after missing the first game due to academic issues and had three tackles.

2. UCF senior LB Mark Rucker has 11 unassisted tackles among his 14 and three quarterback hurries in two games.

3. Terrapins WR DeAndre Lane, who had five catches in the opener, missed the last game with a concussion and is questionable for Saturday.

PREDICTION: Maryland 38, UCF 21