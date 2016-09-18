Pigrome's TD gives Maryland double-overtime victory

Tyrrell Pigrome rushed for a 24-yard touchdown to seal Maryland's 30-24 victory over Central Florida in double-overtime Saturday night in a nonconference contest at Bright House Networks Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

The Knights appeared on the verge of pushing across the go-ahead score in the second overtime period with a first-and-goal at the Maryland 5-yard-line, but Milton turned the ball over after a sack and fumble.

The play was reviewed and the call stood.

Pigrome entered after Terrapins starter Perry Hills was injured on a short first-down run to start the ensuing Maryland drive. He scored the game-winner on the next play.

Maryland took the ball first in overtime and scored on Hills' 5-yard touchdown run, which was set up by a 14-yard run by Hills on the previous play.

Central Florida responded with a score as Milton connected with Tre'Quan Smith on a 31-yard touchdown after Milton lost six yards the previous play.

Hills completed 10 of 23 passes for 127 yards and Lorenzo Harrison rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown for the Terrapins (3-0).

McKenzie Milton was 21 of 36 for 260 yards and two touchdowns while Smith had 114 receiving yards and a score for the Knights (1-2). Jawon Hamilton added 65 rushing yards for Central Florida.

It was the first meeting between the schools, although the Terrapins visited the Sunshine State when they blew out Florida International 41-14 last Friday.

The Knights were coming off a 51-14 defeat against No. 4 ranked Michigan last Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Maryland held a 10-7 lead at halftime after Adam Greene's 33-yard field goal to close the second quarter.

The Terrapins and Knights swapped scores in a five-minute span between the first and second periods.

A 4-yard pass from Milton to Dontravious Wilson gave Central Florida a 7-0 lead with 24 seconds to play in the first.

Harrison answered with his 7-yard touchdown rush at 10:09 of the second, tying the game at 7-7.

Milton was nearly flawless in the opening half, completing 13 of 16 passes for 106 yards.

Maryland has outscored opponents 76-14 in the first half this season.

Milton turned his fumble into a touchdown after losing the ball at the Terrapins' 7-yard-line, only to scoop it up and bolt 7 yards into the end zone at 4:47 of the third quarter.

However, the Terrapins answered nearly four minutes later with a 16-yard scoring run from Kenneth Goins Jr., reclaiming a 17-14 lead entering the fourth.

Matthew Wright's 42-yard field goal with 12:10 left in the fourth knotted the score at 17.