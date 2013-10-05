Preview: Maryland at Florida State

Jameis Winston is making No. 8 Florida State one of the highest-scoring teams in college football. The freshman is especially strong against fellow ACC schools and will look for another 330-yard, four-touchdown performance against a conference opponent when the Seminoles host Maryland on Saturday. The Terrapins are set to provide Florida State’s stiffest defensive test so far and are coming in with their own undefeated record.

The Seminoles are averaging 51.3 - good for fourth in the nation - but will be going up against a Maryland squad that is surrendering just 10.3 and is coming off a 37-0 shutout of West Virginia on Sept. 21. The Terrapins are in their last season in the ACC before heading off to the Big Ten and look like a team that can make some noise in the Atlantic Division. Maryland is attempting to leave the ACC with its first-ever win at Florida State.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN. LINE: Florida State -15.5

ABOUT MARYLAND (4-0): The Terrapins are 0-11 at Florida State and just 2-21 overall against the Seminoles, including a 41-14 setback at home last season. But after surrendering at least 40 points in three straight games to close out the 2012 campaign, Maryland remade itself into a defensive powerhouse thanks in part to the play of linebackers Marcus Whitfield and Yannik Cudjoe-Virgil. On the other side of the ball, senior quarterback C.J. Brown provides a dual threat with seven passing touchdowns and six rushing scores in the first four games.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (4-0, 2-0 ACC): Winston can run as well but is more impressive with his arm, which accounted for a 55-yard touchdown pass on a Hail Mary play as time expired in the first half of last week’s 48-34 victory over Boston College. In two games against ACC teams, Winston totaled 686 yards passing and eight touchdowns with just one interception. The Seminoles had three different receivers go over 90 yards in the win over Boston College and are averaging 239.5 yards on the ground to keep defenses honest.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Florida State is riding an eight-game winning streak against ACC opponents.

2. The Terrapins are looking for their first 5-0 start since beginning the 2001 campaign with seven straight wins.

3. Seminoles RB Devonta Freeman is averaging 8.7 yards per carry - tops among ACC rushing leaders.

PREDICTION: Florida State 35, Maryland 21