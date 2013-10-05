(Updated: CORRECTED: FSU tied largest margin of victory, not surpassed)

No. 8 Florida State 63, Maryland 0: Jameis Winston passed for 393 yards and five touchdowns as the host Seminoles trounced the Terrapins.

Winston completed 23-of-32 passes to six different receivers before sitting out most of the fourth quarter. Kelvin Benjamin and Nick O’Leary caught two scores apiece and Kenny Shaw added a receiving touchdown for Florida State (5-0, 3-0 ACC), which tied its largest margin of victory ACC play with 63.

C.J. Brown went 6-for-14 for 82 yards before taking a vicious hit in the second and leaving the game for Maryland (4-1, 0-1). Caleb Rowe took over under center but got little help from the running game as the Terrapins were held to 33 yards on the ground.

Maryland entered the weekend third in the nation in scoring defense, holding opponents to 10.3 points, but the Seminoles blew past that mark in the second quarter when Devonta Freeman’s 5-yard touchdown run made it 14-0. Winston hit Benjamin with a 5-yard touchdown pass just before the half to make it a 21-0 gap.

The freshman guided a 94-yard drive out of the break before finding O’Leary for an 8-yard score. Shaw hauled in a 21-yard touchdown pass less than three minutes later and Winston scrambled to escape a potential sack before heaving a 12-yard pass to the back of the end zone for O’Leary to make it 42-0 with 1:50 left in the third.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Brown was hit in the chest and then slammed to the ground late in the second quarter. He walked to the locker room but was taken to a hospital for X-rays. … Winston left the game after hitting Benjamin with a 21-yard touchdown pass four seconds into the fourth quarter and Jacob Coker guided two more scoring drives over the next five minutes. … Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher picked up his 36th win with the Seminoles, tied for the most in ACC history through a coach’s first four seasons. He can take over the lead in that category by beating No. 3 Clemson on the road Oct. 19.